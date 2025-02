Romano: Hrvatsko čudo od tinejdžera odbilo Bayern, Dinamo i Hajduk, odlučio je potpisati za drugoligaša

🔴✨ Tino Kusanović signs pro deal at Nürnberg today, with Miro Klose pushing to trust him also for the future with Tzimas moving to Brighton in July.

16 year old striker, being monitored by Bayern and Bayer Leverkusen after bids from Dinamo Zagreb and Hajduk Split. pic.twitter.com/CSb0QwgpUh

— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 7, 2025