Direktor Bayera: ‘Nećemo spriječiti Alonsov odlazak u Real, sve će se znati za tri do četiri tjedna’

🚨 Bayer Leverkusen CEO Cerro confirms: “We have a gentlemen’s agreement with Xabi Alonso for his exit”.

“If a team in which Xabi Alonso has played comes, we would sit down to talk and we would NOT prevent him”. pic.twitter.com/DItfqPJs8U

