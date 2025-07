Stiglo je ipak do preokreta, Dinamo se ‘riješio’ Mmaeea?

EXCL: Samy Mmaee will join Qarabag on a loan.

Dinamo Zagreb and Qarabag are working on the final details of the deal, soon to be completed with all the paperwork being signed.

2 year loan, no option to buy.

Medical scheduled for tomorrow morning, done deal. pic.twitter.com/utmPQCNScG

— TheCroatianLad (@TheCroatianLad) July 16, 2025