🚨⚫️🔵 Petar Sucić to Inter, here we go! Agreement reached tonight with Dinamo Zagreb for Croatian midfielder, contracts ready.

Inter will pay €14m fixed fee plus €2m add-ons and sell-on clause.

Medical tests in Milano later this week.

Sucić will stay at Dinamo until June. pic.twitter.com/jdZpUsIzpk

— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 2, 2025