Ništa od Hajduka: Banića samo liječnički dijeli od kluba u susjedstvu!

Ivan #Banić Time To Sign with #Sarajevo 🔏

Bosnian giants FK Sarajevo have reached an agreement to sign Banić, widely regarded as the top goalkeeper in the Croatian HNL

Banić is expected to arrive in Sarajevo within the next 48 hours to undergo his medical and finalize the deal pic.twitter.com/z4BnunwHmK

— Lorenzo Lepore  (@lorenzooleporee) June 25, 2025