Od Dioga Jote oprostio se i HNS: ‘Naše misli i molitve su s vama’

Croatian Football Federation would like to express the deepest condolences to the family of Diogo Jota and his brother Andre Silva, and the entire football families of @selecaoportugal and @LFC, following this tragic loss. 🕯️

Our thoughts and prayers are with you. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/Asc7c00yIs

— HNS (@HNS_CFF) July 3, 2025