Bryant se oglasio nakon incidenta: ‘Nisam ugrizao Biberovića’

During a play where I contested a shot, both Biberovic and I fell to the floor. As I attempted to get up, he aggressively grabbed me by the neck and head from behind, pulling me down and pushing my face into his arm, leaving severe scratch marks on my neck and back in addition to… pic.twitter.com/ZPttHukViu

— Elijah Bryant (@Elijah_Bryant3) October 13, 2024