Predstavljen dres Srbije u kojem će igrati na Euru

Ready to represent 🇦🇹🇨🇿🇮🇸🇷🇸🇨🇭

Remade with RE:FIBRE, PUMA’s program to transform textile waste and other used materials into new textiles.

We only have one forever. Let’s make it better. 🌱🙌 pic.twitter.com/RJsfC3p2yi

— PUMA Football (@pumafootball) March 28, 2024