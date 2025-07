Alcaraz: Nisam gledao nijedan Đokovićev meč ovdje, ali svi kažu da igra spektakularno

3 – Carlos Alcaraz (22 years 56 days) is the third-youngest player in the Open Era to reach 3 consecutive Men’s Singles semi-finals at Wimbledon, older than only Borg (1976-78) and Nadal (2006-08), who were both 22 years 20 days old. Triumph. #Wimbledon | @Wimbledon @atptour… pic.twitter.com/zvt5xsggdA

— OptaAce (@OptaAce) July 8, 2025