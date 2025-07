Ivušić na pragu Hajduka, ovaj potez to i dokazuje

Kenan #Pirić is drawing strong interest from both #PafosFC and #AEKLarnaca, with the two clubs competing to secure his signature.

The Bosnian keeper was named the best goalkeeper in Cyprus for the 2023/2024 season.@BalkansSports_ pic.twitter.com/LuthbmjVQX

— Lorenzo Lepore  (@lorenzooleporee) July 10, 2025