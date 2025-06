Meksiko je protiv Saudijske Arabije stigao do jubileja: Noćas to može još jedna zemlja

200 – @miseleccionmxEN 🇲🇽 has reached 200 goals in the @GoldCup, becoming the first team to hit that milestone, ahead of the U.S., which stands at 197 goals before its quarterfinal match. Bicentennial. pic.twitter.com/hCAewitL93

— OptaJorge (@OptaJorge) June 29, 2025