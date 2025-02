Insajder: Real je odlučio što će s Lukom Modrićem

🚨 #RealMadrid 🇭🇷💬 #Update

Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric wants to extend his stay at the Santiago Bernabeu until 2026.

▪️Los Galácticos considers it positive that the 39-year-old Croatian captain will stay with the team for another 1 year. pic.twitter.com/lhydDnagpU

— Ekrem KONUR (@Ekremkonur) February 7, 2025