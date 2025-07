Hajduk poslao ponudu za HNL stopera, ali njegov klub traži puno više

#Marešić was with #Istra on their pre-season tour in Slovenia.#HajdukSplit have shown interest and are prepared to offer €500,000, but Istra are holding out for a €2 million fee.@BalkansSports_ https://t.co/lGhaPY47Ia pic.twitter.com/QlqIVshuT6

— Lorenzo Lepore  (@lorenzooleporee) July 21, 2025