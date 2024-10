Euroliga suspendirala slovenskog suca koji je ukrao parfem u zračnoj luci

Slovenian referee Matej Boltauzer has been permanently banned from EuroLeague Basketball after stealing perfume at Belgrade airport in April 2024.

