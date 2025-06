Insajder: Selahi će završiti u Hajduku ili kod Sopića

🇦🇱 Lindon SELAHI will not be going to Belgium! The midfielder has a choice between Hajduk Split & Widzew Łódź, where his former coach Zeljko Sopic is offering him a 3-year contract.

🇵🇱 Selahi is expected to travel at the beginning of the week to visit the facilities in Łódź but… pic.twitter.com/8OfH3fz6HD

