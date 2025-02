Dinamo već pronašao zamjenu za Mišića? Modri moraju reagirati brzo

#DinamoZagreb are in negotiations with #Varazdin for Leon Belcar 🇭🇷

Fee between ¢1.5 and €2M

All the details on @BalkansSports_ website soon 🌐 | @filip__kozic 🤝🏻#HNL #BalkansSports pic.twitter.com/iGRSsEIvRT

— Lorenzo Lepore  (@lorenzooleporee) February 13, 2025