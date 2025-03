Neymar se tek vratio i već opet mora pauzirati

🚨 Neymar Jr was not fit with discomfort as he wasn’t available for Santos last night.

“Unfortunately I felt some pain in the recent weeks… I really wanted to help the team, then we made tests in the morning but I felt pain again”, Neymar says 😞🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/d9mZwzWG0U

— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) March 10, 2025