Lovrić napušta Osijek i odlazi u škotskog velikana?

Exc: It’s thought Aberdeen are interested in signing NK Osijek winger Kristijan Lovrić 🇭🇷.

The player was linked with Celtic in 2021.

It’s thought that personal terms could be met. 🤝

The player would require a work permit, then it’s here we are.. 🧨 pic.twitter.com/RHRaGmgYRm

— The Alba Insider™️ (@GossipScot247) June 26, 2024