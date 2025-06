Giroud se nakon godinu dana izbivanja vraća u Europu, ima novi klub

🚨⚪️🔴 Olivier Giroud to Lille, here we go! French striker will be back in Europe as he’s set to leave LAFC.

Giroud accepted one year contract proposal as Lille have now prepared all documents.

Medical booked and Olivier’s back. 🔙🇫🇷 pic.twitter.com/CZOLjdy8CT

— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 27, 2025