Lebron James ostaje u NBA ligi: Srušit će rekord

Breaking: Los Angeles Lakers’ LeBron James is opting into his $52.6 million player option for the 2025-26 season, Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul told ESPN.

Paul adds: LeBron “knows the Lakers are building for the future … but he values a realistic chance of winning it all.” pic.twitter.com/q5mT1O2R35

— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 29, 2025