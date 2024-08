Došla do borbe za zlato pa diskvalificirana zbog 100 grama: Ošišali su je, skraćivali dres

Vinesh Phogat didn’t sleep whole night after reaching final & was working hard to shed extra 2 kg, but missed mark by 100 gram, is now hospitalized.

How do we even recover from this? This is probably the most cruel, shattering, heartbreaking incident in Indian Sports History 💔 pic.twitter.com/clsvak1mQR

— sohom (@AwaaraHoon) August 7, 2024