Lova do krova: Luka Dončić potpisao megaugovor s Lakersima

I just signed my extension with the Lakers. Excited to keep working to bring championships to LA and make Laker Nation proud. Grateful to the Lakers, my teammates and all the fans who’ve shown so much love since day one. This is just the beginning. 💜💛 pic.twitter.com/PrTfTxxlpU

— Luka Doncic (@luka7doncic) August 2, 2025