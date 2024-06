Slovačka igrala ‘za’ Vatrene, Češka nije uspjela: Hrvatskoj ne odgovara pobjeda Portugala

The 1st round of #euro2024 is over. Here is the master table with every team’s chances for each position.

Biggest winners in chances to qualify for R16:

ROU 🇷🇴 +48%

SVK 🇸🇰 +39%

SUI 🇨🇭 +35%

TUR 🇹🇷 +32%

Biggest losers:

UKR 🇺🇦 -45%

HUN 🇭🇺 -27%

BEL 🇧🇪 -25%

GEO 🇬🇪 -23%

SCO 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 -22% pic.twitter.com/YPvrtDM9DI

