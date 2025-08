Pratite na SK: Kotarski od 19 sati igra najkraće inozemno gostovanje u povijesti Lige prvaka

🇩🇰➡️🇸🇪 Today’s Champions League action starts with the shortest away game in another country in UCL Qualifying history!

FC Copenhagen will travel only 52 mins by car to Sweden to face off against Malmö.

It’s just a 28km journey compared to a 4372km that we’ve seen this season! pic.twitter.com/3Xpdgrunyd

