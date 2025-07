Perišić ostao bez suigrača: Napoli dovodi talentiranog Nizozemca

🚨💙 Noa Lang to Napoli, here we go! PSV Eindhoven and Napoli have exchanged documents for Dutch winger to join the Italian club.

€28m package with sell-on clause agreed and long term deal in place for €2.8m net per season.

Next step, medical to be booked. pic.twitter.com/rD4R3FTd6t

— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 7, 2025