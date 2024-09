Mourinho širi Ex-Yu koloniju: Reprezentativac Srbije stiže Livakoviću u Fener?

#Fenerbahçe have offered to #Juventus a loan + option to buy to sign Filip #Kostic. #Juve would prefer an obligation upon reaching certain conditions, but they are ready to give the green light to Fener to close the deal. Kostic will talk with #Mourinho before taking a decision https://t.co/feDcRDV8gV

— Nicolò Schira (@NicoSchira) September 8, 2024