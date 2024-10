Dinamo je blizu direktnog plasmana u LP iduće sezone, ali prvo moraju preskočiti Hajduk!

Dinamo 🇭🇷 is so far the only one in Top 10 to score points this week in the race for direct entry into CL.

❌ Shakhtar 🇺🇦, Salzburg 🇦🇹, C. zvezda 🇷🇸, Y. Boys 🇨🇭 all lost.

Dinamo added +2.000 pts, and is now 3.000 pts away from Shakhtar 🇺🇦 and 5.000 away from Salzburg 🇦🇹. pic.twitter.com/80RdCca16f

— Football Meets Data (@fmeetsdata) October 24, 2024