Europski velikan poslao ponudu za sina Sergeja Jakirovića

🚨⚪️⚫️ Excl: Juventus have sent formal bid to Dinamo Zagreb for 17 year old centre back Leon Jakirović.

Understand proposal was worth €1.5m fee.

Croatian talent made his Champions League debut yesterday and Juve are among several European top clubs trying to sign him. pic.twitter.com/uj7C3ql0tL

— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 30, 2025