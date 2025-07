Arsenal poslao ponudu od 50 milijuna funti za Chelseajevo krilo

🚨🔴⚪️ EXCL: Arsenal have submitted initial bid for Noni Madueke around £50m package, add-ons included.

Chelsea want more than £50m fixed as Elanga/similar deals remain their reference.

Good relationship between clubs as talks continue, Madueke agreed terms with Arsenal. pic.twitter.com/AVsqEZ0GXg

