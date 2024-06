Dvojica dinamovaca odlaze u isti klub, vodi ga bivši trener Hajduka

🔴🇧🇪🇭🇷 Standard Liege are closing in on two signings from Dinamo Zagreb.

Marko Bulat will join on loan with option to buy, personal terms also agreed.

Former Atalanta CB Boško Šutalo set to join on permanent deal, personal terms also set to be agreed on 5 year contract. pic.twitter.com/G7AWDBn95K

— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 28, 2024