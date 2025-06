Dinamo neće proći ‘lišo’: Evo koliko Bayern traži za lijevog beka

🚨🔄 Matteo Perez Vinlöf is on the verge of a move to Dinamo Zagreb!

Final financial details are currently being settled. It concerns a sale – without a buy-back clause. The transfer fee is expected to be around €1.8–2m + bonuses.

The 19 y/o left-back from Bayern II is under… pic.twitter.com/Iet3OFdNdv

— Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) June 13, 2025