Budimir opet strijelac, zabio je skoro polovicu svih golova Osasune

21- @LaLigaEN players who have provided the most points to their team with their goals this season.

🇪🇸 Ayoze Pérez for Villarreal – 22 pts (16 goals).

🇭🇷Ante Budimir for Osasuna – 21 pts (19 goals).

🇫🇷 Kylian Mbappe for Real Madrid – 21 pts (27 goals).

— OptaJose (@OptaJose) May 11, 2025