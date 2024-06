Vatreni napušta Španjolsku nakon sjajne sezone?

🚨Osasuna could possibly make a surprise sale this summer with Ante Budimir and Aimar Oroz being named at the moment.

Budimir because the club could make a big sale and for Oroz its due to his demands in renewal talks which the club aren’t willing to pay.💰

[@Comanrojillo] pic.twitter.com/TUMxGXgJRN

— LaLigaExtra (@LaLigaExtra) June 9, 2024