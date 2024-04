Romano: Sučić na ljeto napušta Salzburg, ima zainteresiranih

🚨🇭🇷 Understand Luka Sučić is expected to leave RB Salzburg in the summer with several clubs interested.

Current deal expires in June 2025 and it’s last opportunity for Salzburg to get a transfer fee.

One to watch this summer as he’s planning to leave. pic.twitter.com/5VWfSj6J14

— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) April 4, 2024