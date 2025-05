Pobjedom Chelseaja protiv Betisa završen je nevjerojatan niz Španjolaca u Europi

🛑 | Streak = over!

Has a Spanish team won a #UCL, #UEL or a #UECL final which involved at least one Spanish side? 🇪🇸

❌ (2001 #UCL final, Bayern def. Valencia)

✅

✅

✅

✅

✅

✅

✅

✅

✅

✅

✅

✅

✅

✅

✅

✅

✅

✅

✅

✅

✅

✅

✅

❌ (2025 #UECL final, Chelsea def. Real Betis)… pic.twitter.com/1ZRfj0WCd7

— Sofascore Football (@SofascoreINT) May 28, 2025