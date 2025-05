Ovo što je Chelsea napravio u finalu KL ne pamti se još od Zvezde

0 – The oldest player in Chelsea’s starting XI tonight is Marc Cucurella (26). They are only the second side to start a major UEFA final without a player aged 27+ in their XI, after Crvena zvezda v Borussia Mönchengladbach in both legs of the 1978-79 UEFA Cup final. Exuberance. pic.twitter.com/95BuxWrqUR

— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) May 28, 2025