Casemiro napušta United i odlazi na Bliski Istok?

🚨🇸🇦 Saudi Pro League clubs have Casemiro’s name on their shortlist since October.

Proposals to player’s camp and to Man United are expected to follow after final budget for SPL clubs is clarified.

There are good chances for Casemiro to leave Man United this summer. pic.twitter.com/ZkasZoeIWV

— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 14, 2024