Exclusive: Marko Soldo to #Osijek, TIME TO SIGN 🔐

The deal has been agreed with #DinamoZagreb for 400k €.

First deal made by the new sports director of #Osijek, Jose Boto. Big summer ahead for the Portuguese sport director pic.twitter.com/eTriv9tqzM

— Lorenzo Lepore  (@lorenzooleporee) May 18, 2024