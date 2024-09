Barcelona Ter Stegena zamijenila sjajnim Poljakom koji se vratio iz mirovine!

🚨🔵🔴 Wojciech Szczesny to Barcelona, here we go! Deal in place for Polish goalkeeper to join as free agent.

Szczesny will come out of retirement to sign for Barça and replace ter Stegen on one year contract.

↪️🇵🇱 Medical tests will take place in Spain in the next days. pic.twitter.com/FClO42e6Qg

— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 25, 2024