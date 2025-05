Hajduk poslao ponudu za Garciju, ali ga je Istra ekspresno odbila?

Exclusive: #HajdukSplit have officially approached #Istra for Gonzalo Garcia.

The proposal included a payment in installments and partially conditional terms. Istra rejected the offer outright — without immediate payment, #Garcia will not be allowed to leave.@BalkansSports_ pic.twitter.com/mTdbfKSqaj

— Lorenzo Lepore  (@lorenzooleporee) May 29, 2025