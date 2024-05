Reus na oproštaju vodio navijanje, pa cijelu tribinu počastio pivom. Platio je preko 100.000 eura!

Marco Reus treats the entire Südtribüne to free beer! Reus: “Thanks for everything! The farewell beer is on me 🙂 Yours, Marco.”

Reus: “The action had been planned for a while. Carsten Cramer did a great job implementing it.”

Reus is paying the bill himself. The free beer is…

