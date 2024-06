Kimmich i Nagelsmann šokirani anketom: ‘Ovdje nema mjesta rasizmu’

Germany midfielder Joshua Kimmich has slammed as “absolutely racist” a survey and its findings that one in five Germans would prefer more white players on the national team.@AP #Germany #DFBTeam #Kimmich #racism #Germans 🇩🇪https://t.co/3Gbeu1VdFa

— Ciarán Fahey (@ciar_nfahey) June 1, 2024