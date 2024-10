Istra emotikonom cirkusa odgovorila na Dalićevu izjavu o HNL-u

Zlatko Dalić:

“We are looking at players who we need and who are available. Matches against Istra, Varaždin, and Slaven Belupo are not a true measure. We are monitoring, and players who prove themselves will get a chance. I do not underestimate HNL, but that’s the reality.” 🚨 pic.twitter.com/7uXM4Ofsow

— 🇭🇷 (@TheCroatianLad) October 7, 2024