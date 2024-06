I to se dogodilo – Chelsea odustao od mlade španjolske zvijezde jer je preskup

🚨🔵 Chelsea position on Nico Williams has not changed: appreciating him as was on shortlist already last summer, but current package too expensive.

Release clause over €58m + taxes with main payment upfront and salary requests considered too high.

— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 23, 2024