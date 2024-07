Gambijski reprezentativac pred vratima Hajduka

🇬🇲 Abdoulie Sanyang is set to join Croatian giants @HadjukSplit from French Ligue 2 side Grenoble Foot alongside Ivan Rakitic who is set to leave Al-Shabab.

The Scorpions winger has been under the radar of several clubs this summer but a move to Croatia looks more imminent. pic.twitter.com/bxqPVHYXt8

— Foday Manneh (@foday_manneh_) July 18, 2024