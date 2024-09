Bayern je priredio katastrofu Dinamu, ali Plavi su postigli najljepši gol večeri u Ligi prvaka

Yeah, they lost 9-2… but @gnkdinamo scored the team goal of the night in the UEFA Champions League last night.

A move that lasted exactly one minute, contained 19 passes and involved all 11 players, starting with the goalkeeper and finished by striker Bruno Petkovic. 👏 pic.twitter.com/2Mo3FIyLgk

— Opta Analyst (@OptaAnalyst) September 18, 2024