Hezonja blizu dogovora s Realom, sprema mu se izdašan ugovor

Mario Hezonja and Real Madrid are very close to reach an agreement for the renew, I’m told.

2 yrs / 5 million € + bonus contract on the table.

Probably official after ACB Liga Endesa finals vs Murcia.

First told @Ramon_AlvarezMM#Basketball #Baloncesto #EuroLeague #Transfers pic.twitter.com/YipBYfHrRM

— Matteo Andreani (@matty_vanpersie) June 6, 2024