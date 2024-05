Prvi čovjek saudijskog boksa: Hrgović i Joshua bore se na Wembleyju ove godine

‼️ His Excellency Turki Alalshikh has now confirmed that his plan is for Anthony Joshua to face Filip Hrgovic vs Daniel Dubois winner on what he’s promised will be a “crazy card” on Sept 20th/21st at Wembley, then Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk II winner in Q1 2025. [@MMAFighting]

— Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) May 16, 2024