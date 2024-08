Dalić objavio popis igrača za Ligu nacija: Modrić ostaje ‘Vatreni’

Here they are! 🥁 Head coach @DalicZlatko presents #Croatia squad as the new #NationsLeague season is about to kick off! 🇭🇷⚡️#UNL #Family #Vatreni❤️‍🔥 pic.twitter.com/XllbfvmV4n

— HNS (@HNS_CFF) August 19, 2024