Hrvatska na novoj FIFA-inoj ljestvici pala za tri mjesta, evo gdje se sada nalazi

After today’s finals:

🇦🇷 Argentina win the Copa América and lead the FIFA Ranking.

🇪🇸 Spain win the Euros and finish 3rd in the table. They won all seven matches to gain 106 pts.

🇨🇴 Colombia had a great performance that sees them get into the Pot 1 zone for the World Cup. pic.twitter.com/HcAd95D8Mn

